Criminal Minds Renewed for Season 14

Even more Criminal Minds will be probed, now that CBS has renewed the veteran crime drama for a 14th season, which will open with Episode No. 300.

CBS’ latest round of announced renewals also includes Instinct, Man With a Plan, Life in Pieces and Celebrity Big Brother.

Criminal Minds this past season averaged 5.7 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating — down 24 and 29 percent year over year yet still delivering expected numbers in the later, Wednesdays-at-10/9c time slot, where it led out of the freshman drama SEAL Team.

Amongst all CBS dramas this TV season, Criminal Minds tied five others to rank third in the demo (behind NCIS and Bull), while in total audience it placed 13th (ahead of only the freshly cancelled Scorpion and the recently returned Ransom).

CBS will announce its complete 2018-19 schedule and hold its Upfronts presentation this Wednesday, May 16.