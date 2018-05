Animation Domination is remaining intact at Fox, with the network on Saturday confirming that Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers have been renewed for the 2018-19 season.

Family Guy will be entering its 17th season, while Bob’s Burgers will be entering Season 9; The Simpsons was previously renewed through Season 30.

Fellow Sunday night comedies The Last Man on Earth and Brooklyn Nine-Nine were cancelled on Thursday, though the latter was quickly revived for a sixth season, on NBC.