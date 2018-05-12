The Blacklist Renewed for Season 6

The mystery of the duffel bag bones will keep unfolding at NBC, which has renewed The Blacklist for a 22-episode Season 6.

The Blacklist this season is averaging a 0.9 rating along with 5.7 million weekly total viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers), off just half a tenth in the demo versus last season while up eight percent in audience. Among all NBC dramas, it ranks seventh in the demo, behind This Is Us, alllll the Dick Wolf shows and Good Girls.

The show’s fifth season has been an eventful one for the FBI team. After losing husband Tom in a deadly shootout, Liz spent much of the year on the hunt for his murderer, Ian Garvey, who she successfully tracked down and killed in the April 25 installment.

Red, meanwhile, is in pursuit of a duffel bag that contains unidentified human remains. According to series creator Jon Bokenkamp, “we are going to find out the truth that is in this duffel bag and the identity of these bones” in the May 16 season ender.

There is no news yet on Timeless, which serves up a wonderfully bananas finale on Sunday night and is NBC’s last remaining “bubble” drama (unless you also count Law & Order: True Crime — Extended Clumsy Suffix).