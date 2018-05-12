9JKL Cancelled at CBS After 1 Season

CBS has opted to evict 9JKL, cancelling the dysfunctional family sitcom after one season, TVLine has learned.

Royal Pains vet Mark Feuerstein starred as Josh Roberts, a recently divorced actor who moved back into the New York apartment sandwiched between his overbearing parents (Ray Donovan‘s Elliott Gould and Alice‘s Linda Lavin) and his brother/sister-in-law (About a Boy‘s David Walton and Super Fun Night‘s Liza Lapira); Matt Murray (Rookie Blue) and Albert Tsai (Dr. Ken) co-starred.

Premiering last October, 9JKL debuted to 8.3 million viewers and a 1.6 in the 18-49 demo, demonstrating weak retention out of The Big Bang Theory. Ratings fell off from there, with its Season 1 finale netting 4.9 mil/0.8.

9JKL‘s cancellation caps its run at 16 episodes. Are you sad to see it go?