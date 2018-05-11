Whiskey Cavalier Starring Scott Foley, Lauren Cohan Ordered to Series at ABC

R.I.P., The Walking Dead‘s Maggie?

ABC has formally ordered Whiskey Cavalier — the action dramedy starring Scandal's Scott Foley and The Walking Dead's Lauren Cohan — to series.

The series, from writer/executive producer Dave Hemingson and executive producer Bill Lawrence, is described as a high-octane, thriller that “follows the adventures of tough but tender FBI super-agent Will Chase (codename: “Whiskey Cavalier”), played by Foley. Following an emotional break-up, Chase is assigned to work with badass CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge (codename: “Fiery Tribune”), played by Cohan. Together, they lead an inter-agency team of flawed, funny and heroic spies who periodically save the world (and each other) while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics.”

Whiskey Cavalier also stars Ana Ortiz, Tyler James Williams and Vir Das as Jai Datta.