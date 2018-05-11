The Royals Finale Video: Liam Reaches Out to King Robert on His Wedding Day

Ready or not, the Royal Wedding is just two days away. (No, not that Royal Wedding.)

I’m talking about the highly anticipated union of King Robert and soon-to-be Queen Willow on Sunday’s season finale of The Royals (E!, 10/9c).

Star William Moseley is among those who “can’t believe” the incredible timing of the couple’s big day, which airs less than a week before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s real-life nuptials. (For the record: The cast wrapped Season 4 in Sept. 2017, a full two months before Markle and the prince even announced their engagement, so it really came down to dumb luck.)

As for the wedding itself, Moseley tells TVLine it’s just as grandiose as you’d hope.

“We were very fortunate that we filmed in Ely Cathedral, which is where The Crown did all of their interior cathedral shots,” he explains. “So it definitely has an archaic, epic feel. I also think we cut back a little on our budget for the first eight or nine episodes so that we could really give the Royal Wedding the substance and work that it needed. We had an orchestra, we had a choir and I like the way we use [Radiohead’s ‘Creep’]. It works so well for me.”

In keeping with tradition, Moseley adds that the episode “leaves a huge dot dot dot at the end of the season,” introducing twists for every single character that will leave fans wishing, hoping and praying that the show is renewed for Round 5.

