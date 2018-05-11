The Resident Season Finale Sneak Peek: Is Nic's Nursing Career Over?

Nic Nevin has cleaned up her fair share of messes at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital, but none so big as the legal disaster she finds herself in on The Resident‘s upcoming finale.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at the Fox drama’s season ender (Monday, 9/8c), in which Conrad pays Nic a visit in jail following the set-up at Dr. Hunter’s clinic.

But even though Conrad has the best intentions — “I’m gonna find the money for bail, and I’m gonna get you out of here,” he promises — it’s clear that Nic is in deep trouble, and it could put an end to her nursing career altogether. (The upside: no more sleazy texts from baseball players!)

Press PLAY above to see our preview of Monday’s finale, then hit the comments with your hopes for the episode!