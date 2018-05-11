The Originals Spinoff Legacies Ordered to Series at The CW

The Originals may not be returning for a sixth season, but the Mikaelsons’ story is far from over.

The CW has given a series order to Legacies, TVLine has learned, with series creator Julie Plec at the helm. Here’s the official synopsis:

Continuing the tradition of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, the story of the next generation of supernatural beings at The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. Klaus Mikaelson’s daughter, 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson; Alaric Saltzman’s twins, Lizzie and Josie Saltzman; and other young adults come of age in the most unconventional way possible, nurtured to be their best selves…in spite of their worst impulses. Will these young witches, vampires and werewolves become the heroes they want to be — or the villains they were born to be?

Plec will serve as an executive producer, along with Brett Matthews, Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo.

In addition to Matt Davis reprising the role of Alaric Saltzman, and Danielle Rose Russell as Hope, the cast also includes Aria Shahghasemi, Quincy Fouse, Kaylee Bryant and Jenny Boyd.

Talk of an Originals spinoff began in June 2017 when TVLine reported that a major time jump was in the works, one that would significantly age up Klaus and Hayley’s daughter Hope. That time jump finally arrived atop Season 5, with a teenage Hope now attending the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted, which was introduced in the final episode of The Originals‘ parent series The Vampire Diaries (2009–2017).

