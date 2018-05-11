ABC Orders 1970s-Set Family Sitcom The Kids Are Alright to Series

ABC is adding another retro comedy to its primetime lineup, handing a series order to ’70s family sitcom The Kids Are Alright, TVLine has learned.

Set in a working-class neighborhood outside Los Angeles during the 1970s, The Kids Are Alright stars Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead) as Mike Cleary, the patriarch of a traditional — and big! — Irish-Catholic family, raising eight rowdy boys with his wife Peggy (In Plain Sight‘s Mary McCormack). Their lives are thrown for a loop when eldest son Lawrence (Chicago P.D.‘s Sam Straley) quits seminary school and returns home with plans to “save the world.” Oh, and did we mention there’s only one bathroom for 10 people?

Tim Doyle (Speechless, Last Man Standing) is the creator and executive producer, and based the characters on his own childhood. Randall Einhorn (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Office) directs the pilot and will also serve as an EP.

The Kids Are Alright should fit in nicely with fellow retro sitcoms The Goldbergs (’80s) and Fresh Off the Boat (’90s) on ABC’s primetime slate. It joins comedy Single Parents and dramas Whiskey Cavalier, The Rookie, A Million Little Things, Grand Hotel and The Fix as new ABC series for the 2018-19 TV season. ABC also dropped the cancellation axe on a slew of shows this week, including Kevin (Probably) Saves the World and The Mayor.