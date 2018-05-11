Legal Thriller The Fix, From Attorney Marcia Clark, Gets Series Order at ABC

The Fix is in, at ABC.

The Alphabet network on Friday gave a series order to the legal thriller, co-written and executive-produced by attorney/O.J. Simpson prosecutor Marcia Clark, about Maya Travis (The Mentalist's Robin Tunney), a Los Angeles DA who suffers a devastating defeat when prosecuting A-list actor Sevvy Johnson (Lost's Adewale Akinnouye-Agbaje) for double murder.

With her high-profile career derailed, she flees for a quieter life in Washington. Eight years later, when Sevvy Johnson is under suspicion for another murder, Maya is lured back to the DA’s office for another chance at justice.

The Fix also stars Adam Rayner (Tyrant), Merrin Dungey (Alias), Breckin Meyer (Designated Survivor), Marc Blucas (Necessary Roughness), Mouzam Makkar (Champions), Alex Saxon (The Fosters) and Scott Cohen (Necessary Roughness).