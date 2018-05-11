The Expanse Cancelled at Syfy

The Expanse is coming to a premature end: Syfy has announced that the futuristic drama’s current third season will be its last.

According to our sister site Deadline, the decision to end The Expanse was primarily ratings-driven (early data for Season 3 shows its numbers trending downward vs. Season 2). Syfy only has first-run linear rights to air the show in the United States, meaning the cabler doesn’t get to cash in on digital/streaming rights.

Producer Alcon Television Group has released a statement indicating its intent to find the series a new home. “We are very disappointed the show will not be returning to Syfy,” Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, Alcon Entertainment CEOs, said. “We respect Syfy’s decision to end this partnership but given the commercial and critical success of the show, we fully plan to pursue other opportunities for this terrific and original IP.”

Added Chris McCumber, President of Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, “The Expanse transported us across the solar system for three brilliant seasons of television. Everyone at Syfy is a massive fan of the series, and this was an incredibly difficult decision. We want to sincerely thank The Expanse‘s amazing cast, crew and all the dedicated creatives who helped bring James S.A. Corey’s story to life. And to the series’ loyal fans, we thank you most of all.”

The Expanse will conclude its run on Syfy in early July.

Are you bummed about the cancellation? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.