The Exorcist Cancelled at Fox

Sorry, Tomas and Marcus: The ratings demons won, after all.
Fox has cancelled The Exorcist, our sister site Deadline reports, meaning there’ll be no Season 3 for the supernatural drama.
In December, series creator Jeremy Slater guessed that Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox was likely not a good sign for the series, which struggled to build an audience.
The drama was loosely based on the 1973 horror film of the same name. After Season 1, the series moved to an anthology format, with just a few series regulars — including Ben Daniels and Alfonso Herrera — staying on for Season 2.
The Season 2 finale, which aired Dec. 15 and which will now serve as the series’ final episode, attracted 1.32 million viewers and a 0.4 in the demo.
