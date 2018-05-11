The Exorcist Cancelled at Fox

Sorry, Tomas and Marcus: The ratings demons won, after all.

Fox has cancelled The Exorcist, our sister site Deadline reports, meaning there’ll be no Season 3 for the supernatural drama.

In December, series creator Jeremy Slater guessed that Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox was likely not a good sign for the series, which struggled to build an audience.

This Fox/Disney merger is awful for a number of reasons, and I can’t imagine it means good things for the future of our show. But hey, Disney: You now own about 18 unused drafts of FANTASTIC FOUR. Go nuts. — Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) December 14, 2017

The drama was loosely based on the 1973 horror film of the same name. After Season 1, the series moved to an anthology format, with just a few series regulars — including Ben Daniels and Alfonso Herrera — staying on for Season 2.

The Season 2 finale, which aired Dec. 15 and which will now serve as the series’ final episode, attracted 1.32 million viewers and a 0.4 in the demo.

Have thoughts about The Exorcist‘s cancellation? Hit the comments!