The Crossing Cancelled at ABC

The Long Peace is being cut short: ABC has cancelled sci-fi drama The Crossing after one season.

The series, which debuted April 2, was set in the sleepy fishing town of Port Canaan, where 47 refugees had mysteriously arrived, claiming to be fleeing a war that takes place 180 years in the future. Steve Zahn (Treme) starred as Jude Ellis, the well-meaning sheriff investigating his town’s bizarre events. Sandrine Holt (House of Cards), Natalie Martinez (APB) and Jay Karnes (The Shield) rounded out the cast.

The Crossing‘s series premiere had averaged a “B” grade from TVLine readers. The airdate for its season finale, which now serves as a series finale, has yet to be determined.

Sad to see The Crossing go? Drop a comment below with your thoughts.