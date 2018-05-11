The Brave Cancelled at NBC

Fortune didn’t favor The Brave.
NBC has cancelled the freshman series, TVLine has confirmed, meaning there’ll be no Season 2 for the military drama. Our sister site Deadline first reported the news.
Though the show’s fans were vocal — particularly when it was the subject of one of our “Keep or Cut?” polls earlier this year — The Brave‘s ratings didn’t bear out: Averaging 4.6 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, the Monday-night series had a tough time retaining The Voice‘s audience and out-rated only three other NBC dramas (Blindspot, on-the-bubble Timeless and the freshly cancelled Taken).
In a tweet Friday, series creator Dean Georgaris thanked the show’s loyal fans.
The Season 1 finale, which ended on a cliffhanger that found Demetrius Grosse’s Preach in a coma, aired January 29 and now will serve as the series finale.