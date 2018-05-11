The Brave Cancelled at NBC

Fortune didn’t favor The Brave.

NBC has cancelled the freshman series, TVLine has confirmed, meaning there’ll be no Season 2 for the military drama. Our sister site Deadline first reported the news.

Though the show’s fans were vocal — particularly when it was the subject of one of our “Keep or Cut?” polls earlier this year — The Brave‘s ratings didn’t bear out: Averaging 4.6 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, the Monday-night series had a tough time retaining The Voice‘s audience and out-rated only three other NBC dramas (Blindspot, on-the-bubble Timeless and the freshly cancelled Taken).

In a tweet Friday, series creator Dean Georgaris thanked the show’s loyal fans.

Thanks to all of you for your support. The network called me an hour ago. They were very gracious and I’m grateful for the chance they took in putting us on the air. Sorry there won’t be more BRAVEA. https://t.co/ijLIAq3mee — Dean Georgaris (@DeanGeorgaris) May 11, 2018

The Season 1 finale, which ended on a cliffhanger that found Demetrius Grosse’s Preach in a coma, aired January 29 and now will serve as the series finale.