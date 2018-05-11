Taken Cancelled at NBC

Take a bow, Taken: NBC has officially cancelled the action thriller after a two-season run, TVLine has learnedTKTK.

Taken thus far this season has averaged a 0.4 demo rating along with 2.8 million total weekly viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers), down dramatically from its freshman average (1.0/5.1 mil) and leading to its upcoming Saturday burn-off. In the demo it stands as NBC’s lowest-rated drama, while in total audience it only outpaces bubble drama Timeless.

Based on the Liam Neeson hit film franchise, Taken starred Clive Standen (Vikings) as a member of an elite team of covert operatives who conduct dangerous rescue missions across the globe. Jennifer Beals (The L Word) co-starred as team leader Christina Hart, and Jessica Camacho (The Flash) and Adam Goldberg (Fargo, The Jim Gaffigan Show) joined the series in Season 2 after a major cast overhaul.

Did Taken deserve a Season 3? Hit the comments and share your reaction to the cancellation news.