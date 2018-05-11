Station 19 Renewed at ABC

If ever there was cause for a pole day, this is it: ABC has renewed Station 19 for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

Averaging a 1.1 demo rating and 5.4 million weekly total viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers), Station 19 ranks No. 3 among all ABC dramas, trailing only Grey’s Anatomy and The Good Doctor.

Well before its March debut, the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff, created by Grey’s vet Stacy McKee, was a, ahem, hot topic on the long-running medical drama, since series regular Jason George’s Ben Warren was — much to wife Bailey’s chagrin — contemplating leaving the hospital for the firehouse. After Station 19 leading lady Jaina Lee Ortiz’s Andy Herrera was introduced on Grey’s midway through that show’s 14th season, the offshoot premiered with a two-hour episode that more than half of TVLine readers polled assigned a grade of A or B.

ABC will hold its annual Upfront Presentation to advertisers, where its complete 2018-19 schedule and new programming announcements are revealed, on Tuesday, May 15 in New York.

So, are you all fired up about Station 19’s renewal? Hoping for more Grey’s crossovers? Hit the comments.