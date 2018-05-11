Speechless Renewed for Season 3

The DiMeo family isn’t going anywhere: ABC has renewed Speechless for a third season.

Star Minnie Driver confirmed the news in a series of tweets Thursday night:

THIS JUST IN: #spechless picked up for a 3rd season HA! Brilliant. Couldn’t be happier 🎈✨🎈✨ — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) May 11, 2018

So happy I spelt #speechless wrong …. — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) May 11, 2018

The ABC sitcom stars Driver as Maya, the matriarch of an unconventional family whose lives revolve around special-needs son JJ (Micah Fowler). John Ross Bowie (The Big Bang Theory) co-stars as Maya’s husband Jimmy; Mason Cook and Kyla Kenedy play younger kids Ray and Dylan. Cedric Yarbrough (Reno 911!) rounds out the cast as JJ’s aide Kenneth.

Speechless this season averaged a 1.1 demo rating along with 4.3 million total weekly viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers), down about 20 percent from its freshman run and ranking eighth in the demo among ABC’s 11 sitcoms this TV season.

This marks ABC’s third comedy renewal for the 2018-19 season, following pickups for fellow vets Modern Family and The Goldbergs. Still awaiting word on their fate are Alex, Inc., American Housewife, black-ish, Fresh Off the Boat and Splitting Up Together.