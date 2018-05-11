Taran Killam Comedy Single Parents Lands Series Order at ABC

Break out the car seats and juice boxes: ABC has handed a series order to the Taran Killam comedy Single Parents, TVLine has learned.

SNL veteran Killam stars as Will, a single dad who’s been so focused on raising his seven-year-old daughter, he’s lost touch with his own identity. He joins a group of single parents who pull him out of “the rabbit hole of PTA, parenting and princesses” and get him back into the dating world. The supporting cast includes Leighton Meester (Gossip Girl, Making History) as Angie, Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond) as Douglas, Kimrie Lewis (Scandal) as Poppy and Jake Choi (Younger) as Miggie.

New Girl creator Liz Meriwether and writer JJ Philbin are the co-creators, and will serve as executive producers.