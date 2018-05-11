Rise Cancelled After 1 Season

NBC is dropping the curtain on Rise, canceling the musical theatre drama after just one season.
Rise starred Josh Radnor as Lou Mazzucchelli, a history teacher-turned-director whose attempt to stage a production of Spring Awakening — a cautionary tale about the dangers of repressing sexuality, set in 19th-century Germany — shook up the small town of Stanton, Pa., clashing with co-director Tracey Wolfe (played by Rosie Perez) every step of the way.
But the drama wasn’t merely confined to the musical; Rise‘s secondary storylines tackled topics like religion, alcoholism, infidelity, teen pregnancy, coming to terms with one’s sexuality and the challenges facing the transgender community, among many others.
Rise aired its
season series finale on May 15. Are you bummed to see the show end so soon? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.