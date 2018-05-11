Rise Cancelled After 1 Season

NBC is dropping the curtain on Rise, canceling the musical theatre drama after just one season.

Rise starred Josh Radnor as Lou Mazzucchelli, a history teacher-turned-director whose attempt to stage a production of Spring Awakening — a cautionary tale about the dangers of repressing sexuality, set in 19th-century Germany — shook up the small town of Stanton, Pa., clashing with co-director Tracey Wolfe (played by Rosie Perez) every step of the way.

But the drama wasn’t merely confined to the musical; Rise‘s secondary storylines tackled topics like religion, alcoholism, infidelity, teen pregnancy, coming to terms with one’s sexuality and the challenges facing the transgender community, among many others.