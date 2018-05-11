Raven's Home Season 2 Gets Summer Premiere Date, New Rollout Schedule

We just had a vision of Raven’s Home Season 2 — and it’s coming sooner than you might think.

The second season of Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven sequel series will premiere Monday, June 25 at 9:30 am ET, TVLine has learned exclusively. And the show’s big premiere week continues with three additional new episodes at that same time on Tuesday, June 26, Wednesday, June 27 and Thursday, June 28.

Following premiere week, new episodes will regularly air on Tuesday and Friday mornings at 9:30 am ET.

As for what fans should expect in Season 2, we can confirm that Raven (played by Raven-Symone) will finally learn the truth — that her son Booker (Issac Ryan Brown) has inherited her psychic abilities! This discovery “sets madcap escapades into motion for the entire extended family.”

That’s right, we said “extended family.” Season 2 will introduce Mike Massimino (Boardwalk Empire) as Tess’ father Jimmy, and will include more appearances by Jonathan McDaniel as Booker and Nia’s father Devon. Additional guest stars include Anthony Alabi (Bosch) as Coach Spitz, Wendy Raquel Robinson (Descendants) as Dream Weaver and Dylan Martin Frankel as Mitch, the Baxters’ new 12-year-old landlord. Because, sure.

Season 2 will also include several throwbacks to That’s So Raven: Not only will we get a visit from Brian George as Dr. Sleevemore, but we’re also getting a full-blown musical episode, featuring original songs and dance numbers, directed by Paul Hoen (ZOMBIES, Camp Rock 2) and choreographed by Will “Willdabeast” Adams.

Take a minute to let all that delicious new information seep into your brain, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Season 2 below.