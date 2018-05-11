Quantico Cancelled After 3 Seasons

It’s back to the vineyards for Alex Parrish — Quantico has been cancelled after three seasons.

The action drama — which is currently airing its third season on ABC — starred Priyanka Chopra as FBI agent Alex Parrish, who soon became a person of interest in a terrorist attack on Grand Central in New York City. The story, of course, developed quite a bit further in the two seasons since.

The series also starred Josh Hopkins, Jake McLaughlin, Aunjanue Ellis, Yasmine Al Massri, Johanna Braddy, Tate Ellington, Graham Rogers, Anabelle Acosta, Russell Tovey, Pearl Thusi, Blair Underwood, Marlee Matlin and Alan Powell,

Your thoughts on Quantico’s untimely end? Drop ’em in a comment below.