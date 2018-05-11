FX Gives Series Order to Mr Inbetween, Australian Half-Hour Drama

Four months after its Indie Episodics showcase at the Sundance Film Festival, Mr Inbetween has received a series order at FX.

The Australian half-hour drama, which wrapped production on its six-episode season earlier this year and is set to premiere in the fall, was created by and stars Scott Ryan, while Nash Edgerton (Gringo) directed the freshman run. A writers room has already been commissioned for a possible Season 2.

Ryan plays Ray Shoesmith, a father, ex-husband, boyfriend and best friend: tough roles to juggle in the modern age, and even harder when you’re a criminal for hire.

The cast also includes Damon Herriman (Justified), Matt Nable (Arrow), Justin Rosniak (Squinters), Brooke Satchwell (Wonderland), comedian Jackson Tozer, Nicholas Cassim (Home and Away) and Chika Yasumura.

“Mr Inbetween is an extraordinary achievement for Scott Ryan, who took it from an indie film with a cult following to a half-hour drama that he stars in,” FX original programming president Eric Schrier said in a statement. “Scott is one of those rare creators who can bring his own character to life on screen, and he is perfectly paired with Nash Edgerton, who brilliantly directed all six episodes. This project is a great inaugural step with Foxtel as the home of FX Original Series in Australia.”