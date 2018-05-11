Magnum, P.I. Reboot, God Friended Me Among CBS' Four New Drama Orders

Familiar names and faces are among CBS’ four new drama orders for the 2018-19 TV season. 2018 Fall TV Preview: A Guide to What's New Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

The Eye network on Friday afternoon gave series orders to its Magnum, P.I. reboot, filmmaker Ava Duvernay’s The Red Line, God Friended Me (which is exactly as it says) and the multi-pronged legal drama The Code.

From Hawaii Five-0/MacGyver rebirther Peter M. Lenkov comes the new Magnum, P.I., which stars Jay Hernandez (Suicide Squad) and promises “an update of the classic television series” as it follows Thomas Magnum, a decorated ex-Navy SEAL who, upon returning home to Hawaii from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. The cast also includes Perdita Weeks (Penny Dreadful) as Higgins, Zachary Knighton (Happy Endings) and Stephen Hill (Lewis and Clark).

The Red Line, which counts acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay (Selma) among its EPs, revolves around a white Chicago cop’s accidental fatal shooting of a black doctor, following three vastly different families that all have connections with the case as the story is told from each perspective. The cast includes Noah Wyle (ER), Emayatzy Corinealdi (Hand of God), Noel Fisher (Shameless), Michael Patrick Thornton (Private Practice), Aliyah Royale, Vinny Chhibber, Howard Charles and Elizabeth Laidlaw.

In God Friended Me, which is from Greg Berlanti’s production house, questions of faith, existence and science are explored when an outspoken atheist’s life is turned upside down after he is “friended” by God on social media. Unwittingly, the young man (The Mayor‘s Brandon Micheal Hall) becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him. The cast also includes Joe Morton (Scandal), Violett Beane (The Flash), Suraj Sharma (Homeland) and Javicia Leslie.

Lastly, The Code, from Craig Sweeny (Limitless) and Craig Turk (The Good Wife), follows the military’s brightest minds as they take on our country’s toughest challenges — inside the courtroom and out, where each attorney is trained as a prosecutor, a defense lawyer, an investigator and a Marine. The cast includes Anna Wood (Falling Water, Reckless), Ato Essandoh (Chicago Med), Phillipa Soo (Smash) and Raffi Barsoumian (The Vampire Diaries). Original cast members Dave Annable and Mira Sorvino have exited the series; their roles will be recast, per our sister site Deadline.

