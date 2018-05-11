TV Bloodbath: 20 Shows Cancelled in 24 Hours — Which One Hurt the Most?

The bloodletting appears to have stopped — for now.

A total of 20 broadcast series were dispatched to TV’s dreaded MIA Network on Thursday and Friday as the major networks began cleaning house in advance of next week’s fall presentations (aka the “Upfronts”). The body count was highest at ABC, which axed series both established (Quantico), fledgling (Deception) and long presumed dead (The Mayor).

Fox, meanwhile, pulled the plug on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Lucifer and Last Man on Earth (among others). Even NBC got into the act (R.I.P., Rise, Great News and The Brave.)

On the bright side, the weekend is here. The bad news? The next 48 hours will likely bring additional cancellations (review our 2018 Renewal Scorecard for a complete rundown of the remaining in-limbo series).

But there’s no sense worrying about what could be. Let’s spend our time stressing about what already is. It’s in that spirit that we direct you to the poll below. We lost a lot of shows today, kids. Which fatal blow hit you hardest? Think long and hard about the options and then cast your ballot. And then head to the comments to explain your choice.