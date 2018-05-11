Last Man Standing: Fox Officially Orders Revival of Cancelled Tim Allen Sitcom

Tim Allen’s sitcom is still Standing after all: Fox has officially ordered a revival of Allen’s cancelled ABC comedy Last Man Standing to air during the 2018-19 TV season, TVLine has learned.

“Last Man Standing ended too soon, and the outcry from the fans has been deafening,” Fox TV chairmen and CEOs Gary Newman and Dana Walden said in a statement. “We’ve wanted to put the show back together since its final taping a year ago, and Tim never gave up hope, either. Thanks to its millions of devoted viewers and the irrepressible Tim Allen, we haven’t seen the last of Last Man Standing.”

Allen will reprise his role as Mike Baxter, a married father of three daughters “who tries to maintain his manliness in a world increasingly dominated by women,” per the official description. Cast members Nancy Travis (as wife Vanessa), Amanda Fuller (Kristin), Jonathan Adams (Chuck), Christoph Sanders (Kyle) and Jordan Masterson (Ryan) are set to return as well. (Molly Ephraim and Kaitlyn Dever, who played Mike’s daughters Mandy and Eve during the ABC run, and Hector Elizondo, who played Mike’s boss Ed, are not confirmed to reprise their roles.)

“Hell yes, I’m excited!” Allen said in a statement. “When I heard the offer to create more episodes of Last Man Standing, I did a fist-pump so hard I threw my back out… I could not be more grateful for the fans who wrote petitions and kept up the passion and incredible support for the show.”

Last Man Standing aired for six seasons on ABC before it was cancelled last year, with some fans — and Allen — speculating that Allen’s real-life conservative views played a role in the cancellation. The rumors of a revival began earlier this month, fueled by the smash ratings success of ABC’s Roseanne return this spring.

Last Man Standing joins comedies The Cool Kids and Rel and dramas The Passage and Proven Innocent as new entries on Fox’s primetime schedule for next season. To make room, Fox axed a number of fan-favorite comedies, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Last Man on Earth and The Mick.

Will you switch over to Fox for more Last Man Standing? Hit the comments to share your reaction.