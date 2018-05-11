Kevin (Probably) Definitely Cancelled

There will be no last-minute miracle for Kevin (Probably) Saves the World: ABC has cancelled the spiritually-tinged Jason Ritter drama after one season, TVLine has learned.

The series wrapped its first season in March with an average 2.7 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, which, as we previously noted, put Kevin, precisely in the “sweet” spot where shows inhabiting ABC’s Tuesday “death slot” typically got ejected. Among ABC dramas this season, it bested only time slot predecessor Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the axed Once Upon a Time and the DOA Inhumans and Ten Days in the Valley.

Kevin‘s demise caps a brutal day for ABC series. Other Alphabet shows getting the ax include Alex, Inc., Marvel’s Inhumans, Quantico, Designated Survivor, Crossing, Deception and The Mayor.