The Joel McHale Show Picked Up for Additional Episodes at Netflix

Joel McHale’s return to the green screen has been extended, with Netflix ordering additional episodes of his twice-titular clip show.

Ahead of Sunday’s 13th episode — the last of its initial order — the streaming service has announced that six “bonus” episodes of The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale will drop, all at once, on Sunday, July 15. (So much for Joel’s Weekly Dump.)

Unlike The Soup, McHale doesn’t limit himself to mocking reality TV; recent targets have included NBC’s Rise and Syfy’s The Magicians. Each episode also includes original comedy shorts (see Mini Black Mirror) and celebrity cameos.

The Joel McHale Show first launched in February; TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “B+.”

