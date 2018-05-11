iZombie Renewed for Season 5

iZombie better stock up on brains: The CW has renewed the undead drama for Season 5, TVLine has learned.

The series, which returned for Season 4 in late February, was noticeably absent from The CW’s mass renewal announcement in April. The fates of all of the network’s scripted dramas have now been decided, with only Life Sentence and Valor getting the axe.

Co-created by Rob Thomas and Diane Ruggiero-Wright (Veronica Mars), iZombie stars Rose McIver as zombie medical examiner Liv Moore, who works with Detective Clive Babineaux (Malcolm Goodwin) to solve murders (to put it very simply). The cast also includes Rahul Kohli (as Liv’s friend/boss Dr. Ravi Chakrabarti), Robert Buckley (as Liv’s ex Major Lilywhite), Aly Michalka (as Liv’s bestie Peyton Charles) and David Anders (as undead baddie Blaine DeBeers).

Season 4, which is currently airing Mondays at 9/8c, wraps up on May 28.