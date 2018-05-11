How to Get Away With Murder Renewed for Season 5 at ABC

Prepare yourselves for another year of trauma, Middleton students! ABC has renewed How to Get Away With Murder for a fifth season.

Showrunner Pete Nowalk announced the pick-up on Twitter on Friday afternoon:

Season 5, we are coming for you! Thanks to all our fans #HTGAWM 🔪🔪🔪🔪🔪 — Pete Nowalk (@petenowalk) May 11, 2018

When last we saw Annalise Keating & Co., they were in a good-ish place: Laurel had finally gotten custody of infant son Christopher, Annalise had won her Supreme Court case and Connor had reapplied to Middleton to continue studying law.

But there are certainly questions to be answered in Season 5. In the March 15 finale, a student named Gabriel Maddox arrived at Middleton, who is apparently the son of another Murder character.

How to Get Away With Murder isn’t the only #TGIT drama to get good news: Grey’s Anatomy was renewed in April for Season 15. Scandal, meanwhile, wrapped its seven-season run on April 19.

