Great News Cancelled at NBC

This is the opposite of Great News: NBC has axed Tina Fey’s workplace comedy after two seasons.

Great News disappointed in the ratings this season as part of NBC’s new Will & Grace-buoyed Thursday night comedy lineup. Averaging 3 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating for its sophomore run, the series — which this season featured Fey in a highly-publicized guest arc — ranked as one of broadcast TV’s lowest-rated sitcoms.

The comedy starred Briga Heelan as cable news producer Katie Wendelson, whose life was turned upside down when her mother (played by Andrea Martin) scored a gig as an intern at her station. The cast also included Adam Campbell, Nicole Richie, Horatio Sanz, (creator) Tracey Wigfield and John Michael Higgins.