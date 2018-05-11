Grand Hotel Lands Series Order at ABC

The Grand Hotel is now open and taking reservations: ABC has handed a series order to the one-hour drama, TVLine has learned.

Executive-produced by Eva Longoria and based on a Spanish series, Grand Hotel stars Oscar nominee Demián Bichir (The Bridge) as Miami Beach hotel owner Santiago Mendoza, whose glamorous second wife Gigi (Devious Maids‘ Roselyn Sanchez) and adult children live a life of luxury inside the hotel’s walls. The upstairs/downstairs story also introduces us to the hotel’s loyal staff: “Wealthy and beautiful guests bask in luxury, but scandals, escalating debt and explosive secrets hide beneath the picture-perfect exterior,” per the official description.

Brian Tanen (Grey’s Anatomy, Ugly Betty) is the creator and will serve as an EP, along with Longoria. The supporting cast includes Denyse Tontz, Bryan Craig, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Lincoln Younes, Shalim Ortiz, Anne Winters, Chris Warren, Feliz Ramirez and Justina Adorno.