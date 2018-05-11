Fresh Off the Boat and black-ish Both Renewed for Season 5 at ABC

The Huangs and Johnsons are staying put at ABC: The network has renewed the family comedies Fresh Off the Boat and black-ish for fifth seasons, TVLine has learned.

Averaging a 1.0 demo rating and 3.8 million total weekly viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers), Fresh Off the Boat this season ranked 10th out of ABC’s 11 sitcoms airing this TV season.

Averaging a 1.2 demo rating and 4.2 million total weekly viewers thus far this season (in Live+Same Day numbers), black-ish ranks seventh out of ABC’s 11 sitcoms.

ABC will hold its annual Upfront Presentation to advertisers, where its complete 2018-19 schedule and new programming announcements are revealed, on Tuesday, May 15 in New York.