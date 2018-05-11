For the People Renewed at ABC

The verdict is in — and it’s (surprisingly) good: ABC’s For the People has been renewed for Season 2.

For the People, which has struggled in the ratings, stars Britt Robertson (The Secret Circle, Life Unexpected) as Sandra Bell, a lawyer who regularly found herself in the Federal Court of New York, also known as ‘The Mother Court.”

The show’s large ensemble cast also includes Hope Davis, Ben Shenkman, Jasmin Savoy, Susannah Flood, Wesam Keesh, Rege-Jean Page, Ben Rappaport, Anna Deavere Smith and Vondie Curtis-Hall. The show’s executive-producing team included Shondaland heavy hitters Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Tom Verica.

For the People is the third Shondaland drama to be renewed for next season, following pickups for Grey’s Anatomy and How to Get Away With Murder.

