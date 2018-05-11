Designated Survivor Cancelled at ABC

This just in: President Kirkman will not be seeking re-election. ABC has cancelled Kiefer Sutherland’s political thriller Designated Survivor after two seasons, TVLine has confirmed.

Averaging a 0.7 demo rating and 4 million total weekly viewers thus far this season (in Live+Same Day numbers), Designated Survivor ranks ninth and seventh among all ABC dramas, having dropped sharply from its freshman averages (1.2/5.8 million).

Designated Survivor airs Wednesdays at 10/9c, with its season finale set for May 16.

ABC will hold its annual Upfront Presentation to advertisers, where its complete 2018-19 schedule and new programming announcements are revealed, on Tuesday, May 15 in New York.