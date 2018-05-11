Deception Cancelled at ABC

Deception wasn’t able to pull a metaphorical rabbit out of its hat: Though the magic-themed procedural only debuted in March, ABC is already making it disappear by dropping the cancellation axe, TVLine has learned.

The crime drama from Chuck co-creator Chris Fedak, starred Jack Cutmore-Scott (late of Fox’s similarly short-lived Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life) as Cameron Black, a disgraced illusionist who conjures up for himself a new career as an FBI consultant. Ilfenesh Hadera (Billions) played Kay Daniels, the hard-nosed special agent with whom Cameron was partnered.

Deception currently airs Sundays at 10/9c; the May 27 season finale will now serve as a series finale as well.

The show ranked smack in the middle of the pack in TVLine’s recent poll of series that you most wanted to see saved. So are you crushed that it’s been cancelled? Mildly bummed? Or totally indifferent? Hit the comments.