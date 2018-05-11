Brooklyn Nine-Nine Rescued by NBC (!), Renewed for 13-Episode Season 6

In the immortal words of Captain Holt: Hot damn!

NBC has picked up the cancelled Fox comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, ordering a 13-episode Season 6, TVLine has confirmed. The full cast, led by Andy Samberg, is set to return.

Executive producer Dan Goor broke the news late on Friday via Twitter:

Hey everyone, just wanted to say no big deal but….

NBC JUST PICKED #BROOKLYN99 UP FOR SEASON 6!!!

Thanks in no small part to you, the best fans in the history of the world! Nine-nine!!!!!!!!! — Dan Goor (@djgoor) May 12, 2018

“Ever since we sold this show to Fox, I’ve regretted letting it get away, and it’s high time it came back to its rightful home,” NBC entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement. “Mike Schur, Dan Goor and Andy Samberg grew up on NBC, and we’re all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and best cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy line-up. I speak for everyone at NBC, here’s to the Nine-Nine!”

Fox cancelled the cop comedy on Thursday, ending a five-season run. But fans — including famous names like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Hamill and Guillermo del Toro — raised such an uproar on social media that NBC took notice. The pick-up now gives EP Michael Schur three comedies on NBC: The Good Place, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and the new comedy Abby’s.