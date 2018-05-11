Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Hulu Passes on Rescuing Cancelled Fox Comedy

The campaign to save Brooklyn Nine-Nine has suffered a major setback. TVLine has learned that Hulu has decided not to rescue the Andy Samberg comedy, which on Thursday was cancelled by Fox after five seasons. The streamer was floated as one possible savior for the beloved sitcom. Netflix and TBS were also said to be in the mix, but a source tells TVLine that those options also appear unlikely.

Nine-Nine‘s axing drew widespread derision on social media. Co-creator/EP Dan Goor posted a heartfelt message on Twitter thanking fans for their “incredible outpouring of support.” Co-star Stephanie Beatriz also acknowledged the show’s passionate viewers — “Squad, we love you… Your sadness is noted,” she wrote — while her castmate Melissa Fumero admitted she was “still processing” the news.

“Don’t have all the words,” Fumero shared. “These last 5 years have been incredible. Thank you for all your love and support. We have the best fans. It’s been a huge honor to play Amy and be a part of this tremendous ensemble.”