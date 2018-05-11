American Housewife Renewed at ABC

It’s good to be an American Housewife: ABC has renewed the family comedy for a third season, TVLine has confirmed.

The show stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, a mother attempting to raise her flawed family in a picturesque Connecticut community; Veep‘s Diedrich Bader costars as Katie’s husband Greg, while comedienne Ali Wong plays Doris, one of Katie’s BFFs.

Housewife was a surprise success for ABC, and helped launched the network’s Tuesday night comedy block back in October 2016. (TVLine readers gave the series an average grade of “C+” at the time.) It then moved to Wednesdays for Season 2, where it currently airs behind veteran sitcom Modern Family.

American Housewife airs its Season 2 finale next Wednesday, May 16.