The CW Orders Berlanti Football Drama All American, Blind Mystery In the Dark

The CW is hoping for a 2018-2019 season touchdown: It has given a series order to All American, a football drama executive-produced by Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

The series, inspired by the life of pro player Spencer Paysinger and formerly titled Spencer, follows two families — one from South Los Angeles, the other from Beverly Hills — when a rising high school football player from Crenshaw is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High.

The cast includes Daniel Ezra (The Missing), Taye Diggs (Private Practice), Cody Christian (Teen Wolf), Samantha Logan (13 Reasons Why), Monet Mazur (Castle), Michael Evans Behling and Karimah Westbrook (Shameless, Aquarius). April Blair (Reign) will write and executive-produce alongside Berlanti, Schechter and Rob Hardy.

The network also greenlit In the Dark, a drama that follows a “flawed and irreverent” blind woman who is the only witness to the murder of a friend. Per the official logline, “After the police dismiss her story, she sets out with her dog, Pretzel, to find the killer while also managing her colorful dating life and the job she hates at the guide-dog school owned by her overprotective parents.”

In the Dark is written by Corinne Kingsbury, who will executive-produce alongside Ben Stiller, Jackie Cohn, Michael Showalter and others. The cast includes Perry Mattfeld (Shameless), Austin Nichols (The Walking Dead), Kathleen York (The Client List, The West Wing), Derek Webster (NCIS: New Orleans), Brooke Markham (Foursome) and Keston John (My Kitchen Rules).