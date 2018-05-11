Zach Braff's Alex, Inc. Cancelled at ABC

ABC is unsubscribing to Alex, Inc.: The Zach Braff comedy has been cancelled after just one season, TVLine has learned.

Braff starred as Alex Schuman, a veteran radio producer who quit his job to launch his own podcast company with the support of his beloved wife Rooni (The Good Place‘s Tiya Sircar) and their two children. Along for the ride was his cousin/business partner Eddie (The Sopranos‘ Michael Imperioli) and kooky segment producer Deirdre (Drunk History‘s Hillary Anne Matthews).

Goodbye Alex Inc.

I’m forever grateful to our outstanding crew who worked their asses off. And thanks to everyone who gave the show a chance. #DragonEnergy pic.twitter.com/5fqfydscus — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 11, 2018

Premiering in late March, Alex, Inc. debuted to 4.6 mil and a 1.1 in the coveted 18-49 demo, which was on par with time slot predecessor Speechless‘ Season 2 average. Ratings have since fallen off.

