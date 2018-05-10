The Mick Cancelled at Fox

Good news for Child Protective Services, but terrible news for pretty much everyone else: Fox has cancelled The Mick after two seasons.

This news will surely come as a blow to Mick fans, since the comedy’s April 3 finale ended with Sofia Black-D’elia’s character in critical condition after being struck by lightning — a surprisingly dark twist, even for this show.

Are you crushed, Mick fans? What were your hopes for Season 3? (You know, besides just Sabrina’s survival.) Drop ’em all in a comment below.