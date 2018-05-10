Fox Orders Divorce Comedy Rel Starring Get Out Scene Stealer Lil Rel Howery

A former Carmichael Show star is headed to Fox for more family dysfunction.

The network has given a series order to Rel — a multi-cam comedy based on the life of Lil Rel Howery, who will portray himself — for the 2018–2019 season, TVLine has learned. The show’s official description is as follows:

Lil Rel, a prideful, self-made success who lives by the code to “always believe in yourself and great things will come,” finds that attitude put to the test when he learns his wife is having an affair with his own barber. He tries to rebuild his life post-divorce as a long-distance single father on the South Side of Chicago who’s on a quest for love, respect and a new barber. Inspired by Lil Rel’s real life

The cast also includes Sinbad (A Different World) as Rel’s dad, Jess “Hilarious” Moore (Wild ‘N Out) as Brittany and Jordan L. Jones (Disjointed) as Nat. Mike Scully will serve as showrunner, and will executive-produce alongside Howery, Kevin Barnett, Josh Rabinowitz and Jerrod Carmichael.

Does this sound rel-atively up your alley? Let us know in a comment below.