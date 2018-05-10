TVLine Items: Smallville Actress Joins Punisher, Timeless Star Is God and More

A little bit of the DC TV universe is coming to Marvel: Annette O’Toole, who played Clark Kent’s adoptive mother Martha Kent on Smallville, has joined the Netflix drama The Punisher, our sister site Deadline reports.

O’Toole will appear in Season 2 as Eliza Schultz, the conniving wife of Anderson Schultz (Psych‘s Corbin Bernsen, also joining the series), who is an extremely wealthy man not above implementing less-than-legal means to get his way.

Previously announced new cast members for the sophomore season include Floriana Lima (Supergirl), Josh Stewart (Shooter) and Giorgia Whigham (Scream).

* Sakina Jaffrey (Timeless) will recur during Season 2 of Starz’s American Gods as Mama-Ji, who is a waitress at the Motel America and a Hindu goddess of war, Deadline reports.

* Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s Season 4 guest star roster will include Greg Kinnear (as a version of himself), Bobby Moynihan (as a men’s rights activist) and Aidy Bryant (as the Reverend’s ex-girlfriend), as well as returning favorites Jon Hamm, Amy Sedaris, Mike Carlsen, Zosia Mamet and Derek Klena. As previously reported, Busy Philipps will guest as a hard-living heiress who has seemingly turned over a new leaf.

* Rick Moranis has joined Netflix’s SCTV comedy special (streaming in 2019), which will also include original stars Joe Flaherty, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Catherine O’Hara, Martin Short and Dave Thomas.

* Freeform has given a pilot order to the comedy Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, written by and starring Josh Thomas (Please Like Me). The project is about a 25-year-old who has to hold it all together when his dad becomes terminally ill.

* Billy Magnussen (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story) has been cast in CBS All Access’ straight-to-series psychological fairy tale thriller Tell Me a Story, from writer/producer Kevin Williamson (The Vampire Diaries), Deadline reports. The actor will play a seductive high school teacher who’s quite possibly a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

* Hulu is finalizing a deal for an eight-episode limited series based on John Green’s best-selling novel Looking For Alaska, written by Josh Schwartz and executive-produced by Stephanie Savage (Marvel’s Runaways, Gossip Girl), per Deadline.

