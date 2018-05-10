Lost-esque Drama Manifest Starring Josh Dallas Ordered to Series at NBC

NBC’s Lost-esque airplane thriller Manifest has landed a series order, TVLine has confirmed.

Penned by Mysteries of Laura creator Jeff Rake and counting Robert Zemeckis among its other EPs, Manifest is described as a character-driven, high-concept mystery thriller in which a plane disappears from radar and returns years later after being untraceable and presumed lost at sea. No time has passed for those aboard the plane, but for their loved ones at home, years have gone by. The series follows the passengers’ personal lives as well as the larger mystery and purpose that is their destiny.

Once Upon a Time‘s Josh Dallas leads the ensemble as Ben Stone, an intelligence analyst who struggles with his son’s rare cancer as well as a mysterious voice that is now inside his head. Valor‘s Melissa Roxburgh, meanwhile, also stars as Ben’s sister Michaela, a police officer who finds her life has a strange new purpose. The cast also includes Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina and Parveen Kaur.

Manifest marks NBC’s sixth series order for the 2018-19 season, following dramas New Amsterdam, The Enemy Within and The Village, and new comedies I Feel Bad and Abby’s.