Last Man on Earth Cancelled at Fox

It’s the end of the apocalypse as we know it: Fox has cancelled Will Forte’s doomsday satire Last Man on Earth after four seasons, TVLine has confirmed. The axing means that last Sunday’s finale — which ended on a cliffhanger — will now serve as a series finale.

Last Man on Earth this season averaged a 0.8 demo rating and just under 2 million total weekly viewers (in Live+Sane Day numbers), down a tick from Season 3 and ranking sixth in the demo out of Fox’s nine comedies.

Co-star January Jones announced the series’ demise on Instagram.