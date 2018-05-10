Impulse Trailer: A Teen Girl Taps Into Strange Powers In YouTube's Thriller

Being a teen is hard enough — without having extremely dangerous superpowers you don’t fully understand.

In the new trailer for YouTube Red’s supernatural thriller Impulse — which you can watch above — Maddi Hanson (The Finder) stars as Henry, a sullen teen girl who’s always felt like an outsider. And we find out why when a classmate named Clay gets too aggressive with her: She says “No” before going into a strange seizure. Windows break, a car is crushed… and suddenly, Henry wakes up in her bed, having no idea how she got there.

Henry, you see, has the power to teleport, but she has no clue how to harness it. Her encounter with Clay left him in a coma, and his dad (JAG alum David James Elliott) and brother are asking questions about exactly what happened that night. As Henry’s friends start to understand her secret and the authorities close in, Henry realizes she’s in serious danger… and discovers she might not be alone.

The big-budget drama — all ten episodes debut Wednesday, June 6 on YouTube Red — is created and executive-produced by film director Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow, The Bourne Identity), who directed the pilot as well. Lauren LeFranc (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) will serve as showrunner.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Impulse, and then drop your first impressions in a comment below.