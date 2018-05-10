Final Sharknado, Wynonna Earp and Killjoys Get Syfy Summer Dates

The forecast calls for the sixth and final Sharknado to hit in mid-August.

Syfy announced on Thursday its summertime slate, and it includes the yet-to-be-subtitled Sharknado 6, which touches down on Sunday, Aug. 19 at 8/7c.

In the fin-chise’s final installment, Ian Ziering’s Fin “will tackle the final shark-tier — time travel.”

Arriving a month prior for Syfy will be Season 3 of Wynonna Earp, which premieres Friday, July 20 at 9 pm. This time around, “Wynonna and her team of outmatched outsiders return to face monsters, revenants and their biggest fears as they fight to take down the demon who cursed the Earp family before he destroys the Ghost River Triangle — and the world.” As previously announced, Megan Follows (Reign) will play Wynonna’s not-so-dead mother.

Leading out of Earp will be Season 4 of Killjoys, airing at 10 pm. Having left the heroes scattered when last we tuned in, the series’ penultimate season finds Dutch on a journey to face her biggest foe yet, while D’av and John are trapped in an elevator in deep space with a pregnant Delle Seyah. They are united by the knowledge of the name of their true enemy: The Lady, an immeasurable manifestation of evil without beginning or end.

Syfy announced earlier this week that 12 Monkeys‘ fourth and final run will premiere Friday, June 15 at 8 pm, unspooling 11 episodes over four weeks (get details).

