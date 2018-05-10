Ratings: Designated Survivor, Blacklist Eye Lows Heading Into Finales

With its penultimate episode of Season 2, ABC bubble drama Designated Survivor this Wednesday drew 3.27 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, dipping on both counts to match its series lows.

On the sitcom front, The Goldbergs (4.8 mil/1.2) was steady, Alex Inc. (3 mil/0.7) dipped, Modern Family (4.7 mil/1.3) rebounded from last week’s low and American Housewife (4.1 mil/1.1) rose two tenths.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Bubble drama The Blacklist (4.9 mil/0.7) and the newly renewed SVU (5.7 mil/1.1) each dipped a tenth, with the former eyeing a new series low (if it doesn’t adjust up in finals). The newly renewed Chicago PD (6.3 mil/1.2) was steady with its season finale.

FOX | Empire (5 mil/1.6) dipped a tenth yet still led the night in the demo; Star (3.8 mil/1.2) was steady.

THE CW | Riverdale (1 mil/0.4) was steady, while The Originals (760K/0.3) dipped to early season lows.

CBS | Survivor (7.6 mil/1.5) hit an audience low for the season while steady in the demo. SEAL Team (6.2 mil/0.9) and Code Black (5 mil/0.7) were steady.

