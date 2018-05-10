Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cancelled at Fox

Well this is not noice: Fox has cancelled Brooklyn Nine-Nine after five seasons, TVLine has learned.

Following a months-long hiatus, the Andy Samberg comedy returned in April to 1.9 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, ticking up from its winter finale to deliver its second-largest audience of the season while marking a 14-1/2 month high in the demo. Its most recent episode netted 1.7 mil/0.7, which was on-par with fellow Sunday night bubble comedy The Last Man on Earth.

As recently as April, series co-creator Dan Goor remained cautiously optimistic about Season 6, telling TVLine that the upcoming Season 5 finale — featuring Jake and Amy’s wedding — is not intended to be a series finale. However, “in the unlikely event that it does serve [as our final episode],” fans will be satisfied, he maintained.

Thursday’s cancellation caps Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s run at 112 episodes. Its series finale airs Sunday, May 20 at 8:30/7:30c.