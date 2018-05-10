Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cancellation Fallout: Cast, EPs React to Axing

Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s stars and EPs — plus, one very special superfan — are taking to social media to lament the show’s cancellation.

The Fox comedy was axed after five seasons on Thursday afternoon. An hour later, co-creator/EP Dan Goor posted a heartfelt message on Twitter, thanking fans for their “incredible outpouring of support.” Co-star Stephanie Beatriz also acknowledged the show’s passionate viewers — “Squad, we love you… Your sadness is noted,” she wrote — while her castmate Melissa Fumero admitted she was “still processing” the news.

“Don’t have all the words,” Fumero shared. “These last 5 years have been incredible. Thank you for all your love and support. We have the best fans. It’s been a huge honor to play Amy and be a part of this tremendous ensemble.”

Meanwhile, one famous fan is campaigning to save the comedy: Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda reacted to the axing with an impassioned plea, tweeting, “RENEW BROOKLYN NINE-NINE. I ONLY WATCH LIKE 4 THINGS. THIS IS ONE OF THE THINGS.”

Scroll down to read all the social media messages:

Wow. Thank you all for this incredible outpouring of support. #brooklyn99 fans are the best fans in the world. It means the world to me and everyone else who works on the show. — Dan Goor (@djgoor) May 10, 2018

Squad, we love you. What a gift this series has been: it’s been my honor. Your sadness is noted. NINE- NINE! pic.twitter.com/qAcOYfpNZh — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) May 10, 2018

I am still processing… don’t have all the words.. but.. These last 5 years have been incredible. Thank you for all your love and support. We have the best fans. It’s been a huge honor to play Amy and be a part of this tremendous ensemble. NINE NINE! #Brooklyn99 pic.twitter.com/nmBFA2rm6I — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) May 10, 2018

I love you fans. I love you squad. It has been an incredible five years. I’m so very lucky, so deeply thankful to have been part of a show that has brought so much joy to so many. NINE-NINE!❤️ #Brooklyn99 #renewB99 — JoeLoTruglio (@JoeLoTruglio) May 10, 2018