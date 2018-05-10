Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cancellation Fallout: Cast, EPs React to Axing

Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s stars and EPs — plus, one very special superfan — are taking to social media to lament the show’s cancellation.
The Fox comedy was axed after five seasons on Thursday afternoon. An hour later, co-creator/EP Dan Goor posted a heartfelt message on Twitter, thanking fans for their “incredible outpouring of support.” Co-star Stephanie Beatriz also acknowledged the show’s passionate viewers — “Squad, we love you… Your sadness is noted,” she wrote — while her castmate Melissa Fumero admitted she was “still processing” the news.
“Don’t have all the words,” Fumero shared. “These last 5 years have been incredible. Thank you for all your love and support. We have the best fans. It’s been a huge honor to play Amy and be a part of this tremendous ensemble.”
Meanwhile, one famous fan is campaigning to save the comedy: Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda reacted to the axing with an impassioned plea, tweeting, “RENEW BROOKLYN NINE-NINE. I ONLY WATCH LIKE 4 THINGS. THIS IS ONE OF THE THINGS.”
